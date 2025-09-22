Akron Schools Facilities Director Quits Amid Lawn Mower Scandal

Source: vadishzainer / Getty

The facilities services director for Akron Public Schools has stepped down just days after the board of education voted to fire him over allegations of profiting off district equipment.

Steven Keenan confirmed his resignation Wednesday and shared a statement defending himself against claims that he made nearly $10,000 by re-selling lawnmowers the district had traded in. He insists he followed normal purchasing procedures and says the district is targeting him for speaking out against former superintendent Michael Robinson and the board.

District investigators allege Keenan approved the trade-in of 11 lawnmowers, then bought seven of them back at a discount before flipping several on Facebook Marketplace.

The investigation described him as “dishonest and evasive,” noting he gave conflicting explanations about his online sales.

Keenan pushed back, arguing that the district has no centralized inventory system and weak oversight of vendor relationships.

Board members Gregory Harrison and Barbara Sykes said the case may need to be referred to police, the IRS, and possibly the state auditor for a wider review of the district’s purchasing practices.

Keenan maintains he is the victim of retaliation, citing alleged intimidation from board members and saying he was sidelined after filing complaints with the Ohio Civil Rights Commission.

Akron Public Schools has not commented on his resignation.



