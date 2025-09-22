Listen Live
News

Akron Schools Facilities Director Quits Amid Lawn Mower Scandal

Published on September 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Close-up of a red lawn mower on fresh green grass. Concept gardening, landscaping, and lawn maintenance.
Source: vadishzainer / Getty

The facilities services director for Akron Public Schools has stepped down just days after the board of education voted to fire him over allegations of profiting off district equipment.

Steven Keenan confirmed his resignation Wednesday and shared a statement defending himself against claims that he made nearly $10,000 by re-selling lawnmowers the district had traded in. He insists he followed normal purchasing procedures and says the district is targeting him for speaking out against former superintendent Michael Robinson and the board.

OHIO: Akron Administrator Suspended, Sold School District’s Lawn Mowers

District investigators allege Keenan approved the trade-in of 11 lawnmowers, then bought seven of them back at a discount before flipping several on Facebook Marketplace.

The investigation described him as “dishonest and evasive,” noting he gave conflicting explanations about his online sales.

Keenan pushed back, arguing that the district has no centralized inventory system and weak oversight of vendor relationships.

Board members Gregory Harrison and Barbara Sykes said the case may need to be referred to police, the IRS, and possibly the state auditor for a wider review of the district’s purchasing practices.

OHIO: OSU Announces Free Tuition Programs for Ohio Students

Keenan maintains he is the victim of retaliation, citing alleged intimidation from board members and saying he was sidelined after filing complaints with the Ohio Civil Rights Commission.

Akron Public Schools has not commented on his resignation.


More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
News

Washington Post Fires Karen Attiah For Truthful Posts About Charlie Kirk

iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

News

Here’s What Obama Had To Say About The Shooting Death Of Charlie Kirk

Food & Drink

Cam’ron Kicks Adrien Broner Off “It Is What It Is” Pod Mid-Interview

Breaking News DL Graphic Generic
Entertainment

All Shows at the Columbus Athenaeum Canceled

Entertainment

50 Cent Is Turning Paid in Full Into a TV Series With Cam’ron

Entertainment

Tamron Hall Celebrates Season 7 With Big Guests and Real Conversations

2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola - Day 2 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center
Reality TV

Forget the Housewives Drama, the Military Grind is Waaaay Better!

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close