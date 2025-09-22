Listen Live
News

OSU Announces Free Tuition Programs for Ohio Students

Published on September 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Ohio State University
Source: Aaron M. Sprecher / Getty

Ohio State is making a big (financial) promise to its future students…

In his first State of the University Address in more than a year, President Ted Carter laid out a series of changes tied to his Education for Citizenship 2035 plan. The new initiatives are meant to cut costs, reward top students, and keep more young talent in Ohio after graduation.

OHIO: Investigation Finds Franklin County Jail Employee in Secret Relationship with Inmate

One standout policy guarantees that any Ohio student who scores a perfect SAT or ACT will not only earn automatic admission to OSU, but will also get a full ride covering tuition, housing, meals, and a $5,000 research stipend.

Carter also announced that students from families earning under $100,000 can attend a regional OSU campus tuition-free. If they keep their grades up after their first year, they’ll be able to transfer to the Columbus campus and finish their degree without paying.

Other changes include guaranteed placements at Wexner Medical Center for nursing students, the creation of a centralized internship office, and a permanent winter breaks for faculty.

OHIO: Is The National Guard Coming To Cleveland? Ohio Rep Has Requested It

President Carter said these moves come at a time when “higher education is going through a transformation”, with many universities cutting back on programs and/or jobs. He stresses that Ohio State remains financially stable and wants to invest directly in students.

For more information, visit the Office of Academic Affairs website.


More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
News

Washington Post Fires Karen Attiah For Truthful Posts About Charlie Kirk

iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

News

Here’s What Obama Had To Say About The Shooting Death Of Charlie Kirk

Food & Drink

Cam’ron Kicks Adrien Broner Off “It Is What It Is” Pod Mid-Interview

Breaking News DL Graphic Generic
Entertainment

All Shows at the Columbus Athenaeum Canceled

Entertainment

50 Cent Is Turning Paid in Full Into a TV Series With Cam’ron

Entertainment

Tamron Hall Celebrates Season 7 With Big Guests and Real Conversations

2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola - Day 2 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center
Reality TV

Forget the Housewives Drama, the Military Grind is Waaaay Better!

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close