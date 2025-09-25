Listen Live
Entertainment

One College Student Just Shot His Shot at Keke Palmer?!

Her Appearance on Hot Ones Sparked More Than Laughs—It Sparked a Date Request That’s Gone Viral. And Yes, He Came Correct!

Published on September 25, 2025

World Premiere Of Amazon MGM Studios' "The Pickup" - Arrivals
Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

A college student is going viral after taking his shot with Keke Palmer.

Cole Smith posted a TikTok after watching her on Hot Ones with Sean Evans, and instead of being thirsty, he came with jokes and respect.

He laid out all the reasons Keke should give him a chance—even though there’s a bit of an age gap.

The internet is loving it—the clip has racked up over 13 million views, with fans praising him for being bold, funny, and polite all at the same time.

