Listen Live
Entertainment

From the Spotlight to Behind Bars: Diddy Just Got Sentenced!

Diddy Just Got Sentenced — And It’s More Than He Asked For. He Wanted 14 Months. Prosecutors Demanded 11 Years. He Got 4+.

Published on October 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sean Diddy Combs
Source: @diddy / Instagram

After a long legal fight, Diddy was hit with a prison sentence of over four years by Judge Arun Subramanian. TMZ reports that his legal team had pushed for just 14 months behind bars, while federal prosecutors had asked for an 11-year term — so the 4-plus years is closer to the middle, but worse than what Diddy wanted.

The sentencing hearing stretched on for several hours. Prosecutors criticized Diddy for scheduling a speaking engagement in Miami right before the hearing. Meanwhile, his defense leaned hard into his character — even showing videos of him with his children. Toward the end, Diddy rose in court and apologized to his ex, Cassie Ventura. As for prison life, a consultant who’s served time says that the facility Diddy is likely to go to won’t be as brutal as MDC Brooklyn (notorious in its own right). Still, four years is four years — it’s a major shift for someone used to life in the spotlight.

Related Tags

Magic 955

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
67 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Breaking News DL Graphic Generic
Entertainment

All Shows at the Columbus Athenaeum Canceled

iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

Get on the Guest List with Robyn Simone
Contests

Get on the Guest List with Robyn Simone: Win All Month Long!

iOne Local | Magic's Got 5 On It - Fall Promotion | 2025-09-22
Contests

Magic’s Got 5 On It: Win Cash or Money Towards Your Amazon List!

News

Washington Post Fires Karen Attiah For Truthful Posts About Charlie Kirk

Entertainment

Marcus Jordan Reaches Deal to Avoid DUI Prosecution

News

Controversial Right-Wing Influencer Charlie Kirk Shot And Killed In Utah

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close