From the Spotlight to Behind Bars: Diddy Just Got Sentenced!

After a long legal fight, Diddy was hit with a prison sentence of over four years by Judge Arun Subramanian. TMZ reports that his legal team had pushed for just 14 months behind bars, while federal prosecutors had asked for an 11-year term — so the 4-plus years is closer to the middle, but worse than what Diddy wanted.

The sentencing hearing stretched on for several hours. Prosecutors criticized Diddy for scheduling a speaking engagement in Miami right before the hearing. Meanwhile, his defense leaned hard into his character — even showing videos of him with his children. Toward the end, Diddy rose in court and apologized to his ex, Cassie Ventura. As for prison life, a consultant who’s served time says that the facility Diddy is likely to go to won’t be as brutal as MDC Brooklyn (notorious in its own right). Still, four years is four years — it’s a major shift for someone used to life in the spotlight.