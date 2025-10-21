Who Will President Trump Pardon Next… Diddy?

Source: Steven Gomillion / COURTESY OF LOVE RECORDS

The White House is shutting down rumors that President Donald Trump might commute Sean “Diddy” Combs’ prison sentence. A spokesperson says there’s “zero truth” to the chatter and reminded everyone that, while Trump has the final say on pardons and commutations, nothing is in motion.

Combs was recently sentenced to four years in federal prison after being convicted for transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted of the more serious racketeering and sex trafficking charges. Reports say the White House was worried about a backlash from Trump’s MAGA base if he granted clemency.

Trump has mentioned that Diddy personally asked for a pardon, but those close to the situation believe it was always a long shot.