Trick-or-Treat Times for Central Ohio

Published on October 29, 2025

Ohio Trick or Treat Times 2025
Source: R1 Digital / Radio One Cincinnati

Before you grab the candy bowl, make sure you actually know when the kids are coming. Trick-or-treat night doesn’t always fall on Halloween in central Ohio and 2025 is one of those years.

According to the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission, the recommended night for trick-or-treating this year is Thursday, October 30th. The tradition goes like this: when Halloween lands on a weekend (Friday, Saturday or Sunday) most communities move trick-or-treat to the Thursday before the 31st. When it falls on a weekday, it usually stays on Halloween night.

That said, each city sets its own schedule. Here’s when your neighborhood is passing out candy this year:

Franklin County:
Most areas — 6 to 8PM Oct. 30

  • Bexley: 5:30–7PM Oct. 30
  • Grandview Heights: 6–8PM Oct. 31
  • Groveport: 5:30–7PM Oct. 30
  • Madison Township: 5:30–7PM Oct. 30
  • Worthington: 6–8PM Oct. 31

Delaware County:
Most communities — 6 to 8PM Oct. 31

  • Galena: 6–7:30PM Oct. 31
  • Orange Township: 6–8PM Oct. 30

Fairfield County:

  • Amanda: 6–7:30PM Oct. 25
  • Baltimore: 5:30–7:30PM Oct. 30
  • Canal Winchester: 5:30–7:30PM Oct. 30
  • Lancaster: 6–7:30PM Oct. 30
  • Pickerington: 6–8PM Oct. 30
  • Pleasantville: 5–7PM Oct. 25
  • Reynoldsburg: 6–8PM Oct. 30
  • Rushville: 5:30–7PM Oct. 31
  • Sugar Grove: 6–7:30PM Oct. 30
  • Thurston: 5:30–7PM Oct. 25

Licking County:

  • Buckeye Lake: 5:30–7PM Oct. 30
  • Granville: 5:30–7PM Oct. 30
  • Heath: 5:30–7PM Oct. 30
  • Johnstown: 6–8PM Oct. 30
  • Newark: 5:30–7PM Oct. 30
  • Pataskala: 6–8PM Oct. 31

Madison County:

  • All communities, including London — 6 to 8PM Oct. 30

Pickaway County:

  • Circleville: 6–8PM Oct. 30

Union County:

  • Marysville: 6–8PM Oct. 31
  • Magnetic Springs: 6:30–8PM Oct. 31
  • Richwood: 5–7PM Oct. 31

Mark your calendars now. No one wants to be that house with the lights off on the wrong night.


Trick-or-Treat Times for Central Ohio was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

