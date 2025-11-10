From Outkast to Cyndi Lauper, Legends Hit the Stage!

Jeff Kravitz Jeff Kravitz Jeff Kravitz

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony went down in Los Angeles this past Saturday night — and it was a whole vibe from start to finish. The energy inside the Peacock Theater was electric as legends, fans, and fresh faces came together to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Hall of Fame. This year’s class had a little bit of everything — from rock and soul to pop and hip-hop — proving once again that rock and roll isn’t just a sound, it’s a spirit.

The night opened with a powerful tribute to the late Sly Stone, who passed earlier this year at 82. Stevie Wonder, Beck, Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Questlove came together for a funky, feel-good salute, performing classics like “Dance to the Music,” “Everyday People,” and “Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin).” It was the kind of performance that made you remember why Sly’s influence still runs deep through every corner of music.

From there, the inductees took the spotlight — and what a lineup it was. Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, Soundgarden, and The White Stripes were all honored for shaping the soundtracks of our lives.

Hip-hop icons Salt-N-Pepa received the Musical Influence Award, while studio legends Thom Bell, Nicky Hopkins, and Carol Kaye (who declined the honor) were celebrated for their behind-the-scenes excellence. Longtime music exec Lenny Waronker received the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

One of the most emotional moments of the night came when Cyndi Lauper hit the stage. She delivered a soulful performance of “True Colors,” followed by “Time After Time” with Raye, before lighting the place up with “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” joined by Avril Lavigne and Salt-N-Pepa.

It was girl power, nostalgia, and pure joy rolled into one.

Soundgarden also gave fans chills with a heartfelt reunion, performing “Rusty Cage” and “Black Hole Sun” alongside Taylor Momsen, Jerry Cantrell, Brandi Carlile, and Mike McCready — a tribute that honored the late Chris Cornell in the best way possible.

From Outkast representing hip-hop greatness to The White Stripes reminding everyone why their stripped-down style changed rock, the night was a masterclass in musical evolution. Across every performance and speech, there was one message — music moves the world, and these artists helped build the foundation we’re still standing on. The 2025 ceremony wasn’t just about looking back — it was a celebration of legacy, creativity, and connection. The kind of night that reminds you why we fall in love with music in the first place.