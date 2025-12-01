Princess Love Just Laid it All Out!

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Princess Love is finally speaking her truth about everything she’s been dealing with in her relationship with Ray J.

She says the drama didn’t start yesterday—this has been years of instability, emotional chaos, and co-parenting struggles.

Princess claims Ray J has a long pattern of “terrorizing” and “abusing” women and says her trust broke completely after he allegedly pulled a gun on her and her cousin’s husband. She’s urging him to get help and find some peace, especially for their kids, because the cycle can’t continue.