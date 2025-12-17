Christmas Light Shows & Drive-Throughs Around Columbus

Source: Copyright Artem Vorobiev / Getty

Holiday lights are officially in full swing across Central Ohio. It’s time to bundle up the fam and hit the city’s seasonal drive-through favorites and walk-through experiences built around art, nature, and tradition.

Here’s a guide of Christmas light shows and drive-through displays happening across the region this year.

Worth the Drive

Wildlights! at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

The Zoo’s signature holiday tradition features millions of LED lights, animated musical displays, Santa, reindeer and festive scenes woven throughout the entire property. It’s a completely different way to experience the zoo after dark.

Runs Nov. 21–Jan. 4 | Powell, OH

Conservatory Aglow

Franklin Park Conservatory transforms into a glowing winter wonderland filled with thousands of lights, ornament trees, a rainbow tunnel, gingerbread displays and seasonal blooms throughout the property.

Runs Nov. 22–Jan. 4 | Columbus, OH

Winter Wonders Walks

A guided evening walk through Dawes Arboretum’s paved trail, surrounded by illuminated trees, followed by music, coffee, food trucks and a visit from Santa.

Select dates Dec. 5–13 | Newark, OH