Woman Thinks Her “MAGA” License Plate Led to Highway Shooting

A Cincinnati woman believes her political license plate made her the target of a shooting while she was driving on Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway Monday night.

Jody said she was heading home when she noticed a dark-colored car with tinted windows pulling alongside her. Moments later, she heard loud bangs against her vehicle.

“I looked over, it was a black car, looked like it had tinted windows, but I was like, ‘I’m going to gun it a little bit,’” she said. “As soon as I pressed the gas to go faster I heard a ‘pop pop,’ and I knew something had hit my car… and then this guy just tore off.”

After making it home, Jody discovered dents in her bumper that she believes were caused by a small-caliber weapon. She suspects the motive was her custom license plate reading “MAGAGRL,” which openly signals support for President Donald Trump.

“It’s just not right as a human to want to hurt someone else just because they disagree with you,” she said.

Jody filed a police report with the Springfield Township Police Department on Tuesday.

“Anything could have happened last night,” she said. “I could have crashed. I could have been shot if they hit my window. It’s emotional, it gets you angry, but mostly I just want to fix it.”

She added that this wasn’t the first time she’s dealt with harassment she believes is connected to her license plate.

Jody said the incident has changed how she thinks about personal safety on the road, particularly when political differences escalate beyond words.

“Just because I believe something different than somebody else, it’s not OK to pull out a weapon and start shooting at random people you don’t know,” she said.





