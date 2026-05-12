A Night for the Legends in Music!

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

Janet Jackson made a rare public appearance at the 2026 Grammy Hall of Fame Gala to celebrate the induction of her iconic 1989 album Rhythm Nation 1814 into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

During the event, Janet shared a powerful message about peace, unity, and positivity, saying the album still stands as a reminder to fight against bigotry and bring people together through understanding.

The night celebrated the lasting impact of Rhythm Nation 1814, an album that continues to influence music and culture decades later.

It was also revealed that Janet decided not to be portrayed in the upcoming film Michael about her late brother, Michael Jackson. Her sister, La Toya Jackson, confirmed that Janet made the personal decision herself.

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Other artists and recordings inducted into the 2026 Grammy Hall of Fame included works from 2Pac, Heart, Funkadelic, and Radiohead.