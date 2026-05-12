Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

A Night for the Legends in Music!

Janet Jackson Made a Rare Appearance to Celebrate a Legendary Career Moment and Shared a Message That Still Hits Just as Hard Today.

Published on May 12, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Janet Jackson
Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

Janet Jackson made a rare public appearance at the 2026 Grammy Hall of Fame Gala to celebrate the induction of her iconic 1989 album Rhythm Nation 1814 into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

During the event, Janet shared a powerful message about peace, unity, and positivity, saying the album still stands as a reminder to fight against bigotry and bring people together through understanding.

The night celebrated the lasting impact of Rhythm Nation 1814, an album that continues to influence music and culture decades later.

It was also revealed that Janet decided not to be portrayed in the upcoming film Michael about her late brother, Michael Jackson. Her sister, La Toya Jackson, confirmed that Janet made the personal decision herself.

Other artists and recordings inducted into the 2026 Grammy Hall of Fame included works from 2Pac, Heart, Funkadelic, and Radiohead.

Related Tags

Magic 955

More from Magic 95.5 FM
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Trending
News  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Former Deputy Charged with Murder in Casey Goodson Jr. Case

Comment
Celebrity  |  Written By: imannmilner

Don’t Forget About Us! Mariah Carey & Anderson .Paak Rekindle Romance Rumors After Movie Date

Comment
19 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Written By: Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: Top Celebrity Met Gala Looks That Oozed ‘Fashion Is Art’

Comment
Sports  |  Written By: Kya Kelly

Bengals Trade First-Round Pick to Giants for DT Dexter Lawrence

Comment
MAGIC Mobile Text Club Promo Graphic 2025
Cbus  |  Written By: Magic 95.5

Text Club Terms

Comment

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close