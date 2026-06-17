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A Juror’s Internet Search Just Blew Up the Case!

Chris Brown's Courtroom Battle is Far from Over After a Judge Declared a Mistrial. The Reason May Surprise You.

Published on June 17, 2026
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Chris Brown court case
Source: Yui Mok – PA Images / Getty

Chris Brown’s $90 million civil lawsuit has hit a major setback after a juror reportedly violated court rules by researching the case online and sharing that information with other jurors.

Chris Brown court case
Source: Yui Mok – PA Images / Getty

The lawsuit was filed by a former housekeeper who claims she suffered serious injuries after being attacked by Brown’s dog and is seeking millions in damages.

Chris Brown court case
Source: Anadolu / Getty

Because of the juror misconduct, the judge dismissed the jury and the trial will have to start over with a new panel. The lawsuit remains active, and Brown continues to face other legal challenges, including a pending criminal case overseas.

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