A Juror’s Internet Search Just Blew Up the Case!

Source: Yui Mok – PA Images / Getty

Chris Brown’s $90 million civil lawsuit has hit a major setback after a juror reportedly violated court rules by researching the case online and sharing that information with other jurors.

Source: Yui Mok – PA Images / Getty

The lawsuit was filed by a former housekeeper who claims she suffered serious injuries after being attacked by Brown’s dog and is seeking millions in damages.

Source: Anadolu / Getty

Because of the juror misconduct, the judge dismissed the jury and the trial will have to start over with a new panel. The lawsuit remains active, and Brown continues to face other legal challenges, including a pending criminal case overseas.