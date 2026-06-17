A Juror’s Internet Search Just Blew Up the Case!
Chris Brown’s $90 million civil lawsuit has hit a major setback after a juror reportedly violated court rules by researching the case online and sharing that information with other jurors.
The lawsuit was filed by a former housekeeper who claims she suffered serious injuries after being attacked by Brown’s dog and is seeking millions in damages.
Because of the juror misconduct, the judge dismissed the jury and the trial will have to start over with a new panel. The lawsuit remains active, and Brown continues to face other legal challenges, including a pending criminal case overseas.
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