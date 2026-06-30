Kirk Franklin was Confronted in Public, but His Reaction, Priceless!

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Kirk Franklin is getting praise online after a video captured a tense confrontation outside a public event. In the clip, a man aggressively approached the gospel star, accusing him of gaslighting people and telling him that he and his wife were going to hell.

Rather than responding with the same energy, Franklin remained calm, spoke respectfully to the man, and even offered him a hug in an apparent effort to de-escalate the situation. As the exchange continued, security eventually stepped in.

Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty

The video quickly spread across social media, with many applauding Franklin’s composure and saying he demonstrated the same grace, patience, and love that he often preaches about when faced with a difficult and highly public confrontation.