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Cincinnati Cooling Centers & Heat Resources

Cincinnati Cooling Centers & Heat Resources

Published on June 30, 2026
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Fountain and Reflecting Pool
Source: DougLemke / Getty

With temperatures expected to reach the mid and upper 90s this week, Cincinnati residents are encouraged to limit time outdoors and take advantage of local cooling resources.

Stay hydrated, avoid prolonged outdoor activity during peak afternoon hours, and check on elderly neighbors and relatives during extreme heat events.

MORE: Everything You Need For A 4th of July Themed Party

Heat Exhaustion Signs:

  • Fainting or dizziness
  • Excessive sweating
  • Cool, pale, clammy skin
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Rapid, weak pulse
  • Muscle cramps

Heat Stroke Signs:

Call 911 immediately

  • Throbbing headache
  • Confusion
  • No sweating
  • Body temperature above 103°F
  • Red, hot, dry skin
  • Rapid, strong pulse
  • Loss of consciousness

Cooling Centers in Cincinnati

Cincinnati Recreation Commission Recreation Centers

  • Open during normal operating hours during heat advisories
  • Available for residents seeking relief from the heat
  • Closed on July 4

Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library Branches

  • Libraries are available as cooling locations during regular business hours

YMCA of Greater Cincinnati Locations

Participating locations include:

  • Blue Ash
  • Campbell
  • Clermont
  • Clippard
  • Gamble
  • Highland
  • Powel Crosley
  • ME Lyons
  • RC Durr

Village of St. Bernard Municipal Building

  • Open as a cooling center during the heat event

The Salvation Army of Greater Cincinnati Cooling Centers

Downtown Cincinnati (Citadel Corps)

  • Monday-Friday
  • 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
  • 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Cincinnati Ohio Center Hill Corps

  • Monday-Friday
  • 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Northern Kentucky Corps

  • Monday-Friday
  • 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Pools & Spraygrounds

CRC Spraygrounds

  • Free and open to the public
  • Daily: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

CRC Pools

  • Open throughout the city during the summer season
  • Hours vary by location


Cincinnati Cooling Centers & Heat Resources was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com

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