New Music from Queen B!
Beyoncé surprised fans by releasing her brand-new single “Morning Dew (Donk)” on Saturday, July 4. It’s her first new music since her Grammy-winning 2024 album Cowboy Carter.
The song was co-written by Beyoncé, The-Dream, Pharrell Williams and Darius Dixon, with Beyoncé and Pharrell also producing the track. The lyric video, featuring archival footage, quickly racked up more than a million views in its first day.
The release also kicks off the countdown to the 20th anniversary reissue of her classic album B’Day, arriving September 4.
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