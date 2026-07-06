New Music from Queen B!

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The Beehive is Buzzin'! Beyoncé had a Fourth of July surprise nobody saw coming. Are We Feeling it or Not? 2 Bees' Up!

Published on July 6, 2026
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Source: Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Beyoncé surprised fans by releasing her brand-new single “Morning Dew (Donk)” on Saturday, July 4. It’s her first new music since her Grammy-winning 2024 album Cowboy Carter.

The song was co-written by Beyoncé, The-Dream, Pharrell Williams and Darius Dixon, with Beyoncé and Pharrell also producing the track. The lyric video, featuring archival footage, quickly racked up more than a million views in its first day.

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Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

The release also kicks off the countdown to the 20th anniversary reissue of her classic album B’Day, arriving September 4.

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