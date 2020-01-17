10 Reasons Why We’ll Always Be Thankful For Forever First Lady Michelle Obama

Most of the nation, minus some Donald Trump supporters, are STILL mourning the end of Barack Obama ‘s presidency – but he’s not the only Obama the country will sorely miss. Michelle Obama changed the game for First Ladies, Black ladies and women as a whole.

Sure, Jackie Onasis was known as the most fashionable FLOTUS to ever step a stiletto in the White House, but that all changed in 2008 when Mrs. Obama hit the scene. There’s literally nothing that our former First Lady can’t do. She’s in tune with what’s happening in the culture, she inspiring without being preachy, and she’s a Black Woman which means her power expands far beyond just being good wife to the President.

The former first lady’s book, “Becoming” has been no. 1 on Amazon’s best-seller list virtually since its release and has stayed there longer than any other book since 2012’s “Fifty Shades of Grey.” According to Amazon, the book is already among the “hottest titles of the decade and it was only released in November. See, that’s the power of Mrs. O in full effect.

As usual, Michelle dropped hella gems on folks during her book tour. She got candid about super deep topics, like the dangers of being a woman in today’s world.

The world is dangerous, sadly, for women. I want us to just kinda sit with that for a minute, because it’s usually men who make it dangerous for us. And it doesn’t always look like physical abuse. It doesn’t always look the same. It’s those little cuts. Those little negative comments. It’s somebody, when you’re walking down the street and some man looks at you and makes a comment about you, as if you wanted…that’s a cut. That’s a slice into a woman’s self-esteem, when somebody talks down to them. If you talk down to women at all, and a woman is in earshot of what you’re saying, that’s a cut to her. And then the cuts get deeper, because there’s abuse and there’s rape. There’s sexual assault. There’s all this that we’re hearing. The world is unsafe for women, and I want our men to understand that about what role they’re playing to make us feel safe or unsafe. But I grew up in safety and security. I grew up where I trusted men to take care of me. And I think that that gave me a level of strength that carries me through to this day.”

We love us some Michelle LaVaughn Robinson Obama. Check out these ten reasons why we’ll always be thankful for the flyest FLOTUS ever, Michelle Obama.

10 Reasons Why We’ll Always Be Thankful For Forever First Lady Michelle Obama was originally published on globalgrind.com