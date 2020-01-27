You probably know Teddy Riley produced hits like “Rump Shaker” and “Don’t Leave Me” but did you know he has produced songs for Mary J. Blige, Joe, and Lady Gaga to name a few.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Riley is responsible for creating classic tracks that we all have loved to party to over the years but he is also not afraid of a ballad!

Check out the list below for 10 songs you may not have known he produced. There are a lot more but we think you may be surprised by some of the songs!

Teddy Riley will be bringing all his hits to the 2020 Unsung Cruise sailing October 11 – 18, 2020. For more details visit UnsungCruise.com.

10 Songs You Didn’t Know Teddy Riley Produced! was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com