15 Black Icons That Deserve Wax Figures At Madame Tussauds

Published on May 23, 2023

"MTV Icon: Janet Jackson"

Source: KMazur / Getty


One of the most honorific gifts that a famous public figure can be bestowed with is their very own wax sculpture made by the world renowned Madame Tussauds Wax Museum.

Since 1835, Madame Tussauds has been a global tourist attraction where people pay to see lifelike statues of their favorite stars from past to present. From Queen rapper Nicki Minaj’s hormone-inducing figure and the shock of rap mogul Diddy’s figure being beheaded, to the makeover aficionados who got a little too touchy with the Princess Of R&B Aaliyah, we can assume that many across the world simply can’t get enough when it comes to getting a glimpse at their faves. Even if strictly on wax.

The latest star to get the prestigious treatment is GRAMMY-winning rapstress Megan Thee Stallion, who received not one but two new wax statues that will be on display at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas and New York, respectively.

 


 

Meg, the 28-year-old Houston-bred hottie who took hip-hop by storm just a few years ago, has amassed global fame in the time since releasing her 2018 breakout mixtape, Tina Snow. With big wins across the board at the AMA Awards, BET Awards, Billboard Music Awards, People’s Choice Awards, MTV VMAs, Soul Train Awards, NAACP Image Awards, GRAMMYs as previously mentioned and even a Guiness World Record to her name, it’s safe to say Thee Stallion is more than deserving of those two wax figures — heck, maybe even a few more! However, before she inevitably does, we’re recommending a handful of other Black icons who definitely deserve to be preserved in wax for the world to see.

From iconic activists and more than a few hitmakers, to the classic composers of all things fine art, we believe these 15 Black icons throughout history are more than deserving of a permanent place at Madame Tussauds.

Let’s hope the curators at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum take a few hints and start working on these wax figures of Black icons. Feel free to let us know who you think we missed:

1. Arthur Ashe, Tennis Legend

Arthur Ashe, Tennis Legend Source:Getty

2. James Baldwin, American Novelist & Playwright

James Baldwin, American Novelist & Playwright Source:Getty

3. 6-Year-Old Ruby Bridges, Civil Rights Icon

6-Year-Old Ruby Bridges, Civil Rights Icon Source:Getty

4. Bessie Coleman, Civil Aviator

Bessie Coleman, Civil Aviator Source:Getty

5. Langston Hughes, Pioneering Poet

Langston Hughes, Pioneering Poet Source:Getty

6. Nina Simone, Singer-Songwriter & Activist

Nina Simone, Singer-Songwriter & Activist Source:Getty

7. Janet Jackson, Reigning Pop Queen

Janet Jackson, Reigning Pop Queen Source:Getty

8. Kendrick Lamar, Hip-Hop Visionary

Kendrick Lamar, Hip-Hop Visionary Source:Getty

9. Jay-Z, Renaissance Man Of Rap

Jay-Z, Renaissance Man Of Rap Source:Getty

10. Spike Lee, Film Extraordinaire

Spike Lee, Film Extraordinaire Source:Getty

11. Queen Latifah, Pioneer For Women In Hip-Hop

Queen Latifah, Pioneer For Women In Hip-Hop Source:Getty

12. Quincy Jones, Game-Changing Music Composer

Quincy Jones, Game-Changing Music Composer Source:Getty

13. Jean-Michel Basquiat, Neo-Expressionism Art Legend

Jean-Michel Basquiat, Neo-Expressionism Art Legend Source:Getty

14. TLC, Trailblazing R&B Trio

TLC, Trailblazing R&B Trio Source:Getty

15. Sidney Poitier, Hollywood Icon

Sidney Poitier, Hollywood Icon Source:Getty
