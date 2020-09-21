2020 Primetime Emmys Awards Looks We Loved

The 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards kicked off, last night, with memorable fashion moments even if the show was virtual. Following in the footsteps of other award shows, the Emmys went digital for an evening that felt somewhat familiar. Ya know, pre-COVID 19.

From Zendaya’s historic win and wispy bangs to Regina King snagging another Emmy while wearing a justice for Breonna Taylor shirt, we can all agree the night was filled with fashion moments we’re still talking about this morning.

1. Zendaya Coleman Source:Getty Zendaya Coleman made history, last night, becoming the youngest actress to win Best Actress In A Drama” for her acclaimed role in “Euphoria.” Per usual, Coleman didn’t disappoint in the fashion category. Styled by her longtime stylist and friend Law Roach, Coleman shined in a Georgio Armani Prive gown and BVLGARI jewels. “This is crazy,” said Zendaya accepting her award in the sparkly bandeau top with black and white polka dot skirt. Zendaya went on to make another fabulous wardrobe change, but this might be one of our favorite looks of the celebrity fashionista yet.

2. Tracee Ellis Ross Source:Getty Tracee Ellis Ross didn’t take home the award for “Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series,” but sis was the statue. Ross, who was styled by Karla Welch, dazzled in a golden tiered gown from Alexandre Vauthier FW20 Couture. “I made my own red carpet for the Emmys, complete with some camera clicks 😂😂😂 yes it’s a little janky, but hey—it was fun! #blackish,” Ross captioned a photo of her showing off the gorgeous gown that came with a matching face mask. Ross completed the look with Jimmy Choo shoes and Tiffany jewelry. She also did her own hair using products from her Pattern Beauty collection.

3. Issa Rae Source:Getty Issa Rae wore a vibrant orange Sergio Hudson gown to last night’s Emmy Awards. Styled by Jason Rembert, Rae wore shoes by Stuart Weitzman, jewelry by Forever Mark and her tresses were styled by Felicia Leatherwood. Underneath her gown was a pair of classic Nike sneakers that graced the turf at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. where the cast of Insecure held their Emmys party. During an Emmys spotlight segment, Rae opened up about a white producer who attempted to tell her what Black people wanted to see on TV. Didn’t work out well for him but Issa on the other hand. Emmys gold.

4. Kerry Washington Source:Getty Kerry Washington loves a good Dolce & Gabana moment and so do we! The “Little Fires Everywhere” actress was a frindg-y goddess in leopard print at last night’s ceremony. Also styled by Law Roach, who goes by @LuxuryLaw on Instagram, Washington paired the look with a radiant pair of emerald earrings by Chopard that made for the perfect pop of color! And with Louboutin shoes guiding her stride, she later changed into a a floral look by #Oscar de la Renta Resort 2021. Kerry posted the look on Instagram with the caption, “Haven’t dressed up in a while so had to make the most of it. Look ✌🏾#Emmys2020.”

5. Billy Porter Source:Getty Billy Porter never met an award show he didn’t slay. It may be after Labor Day but white never looked so good. The Pose actor gave us Diahann Carroll realness last night with this fabulous white ensemble from Ashi Studio. Porter complimented the look with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and a stand-out ear cuff by Alan Crocetti and shoes by Rick Owens. Porter was styled by Beyonce’s former longtime stylist Ty Tyrone and Colin Manderson. While Porter didn’t take home an Emmy for his portrayal of Pray Tell in “Pose,” he’s a winner in our book!