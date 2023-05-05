Best/Worst TV Moments Thanks To The Last Writer’s Strike In ‘07

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Writers are standing at the picket line with signs warning against the use of AI, paying today’s TV laureates more and fighting for entertainment justice amid the impending writer’s strike. The news reminds us of a time in 2007 when the industry faced its last strike. Check out the best and worst scenes in television, resulting from those wild times in modern day TV inside.

Popular shows like “Breaking Bad,” “The Office,” “Girlfriends,” “Ugly Betty” and “Desperate Housewives” were all affected by the 2007 strike. Though several shows went on without their writers, the quality was obviously suffering.

Some of the issues the Writer’s Guild of America (WGA) is fighting for include: guaranteed number of on-the-job weeks for TV staffers, pay structures to compensate for the residual fees eliminated by streaming, and regulations to rein in the looming existential threat of artificial intelligence.

Before the strike, the organization representing the studios and networks countered their initial offer with a unwavering refusal to restrict the amount of work that can legally be done for no money, and proposed a “day rate” for comedy writers that transforms the wondrous process of TV-making into some sort of freelance employment.

The last WGA strike lasted for 14 weeks, starting at the end of 2007. This was at the beginning of a growing media industry and the online economy causing a 180 on the landscape of TV and filmmaking. It lasted roughly three months.

Critics believe that now with more issues to fight for and other Hollywood guilds looking to the results of this negotiation when renewing their own contracts, the strike could be far lengthier than before.

Networks will likely program reruns of their old shows and finish out the projects that are already in production. Back then, CBS ran several seasons of “Dexter” and NBC attempted to create an unsuccessful web series called “Quarterlife.” Shows like HBO’s “House of the Dragon” will reportedly attempt to continue filming new seasons without the convenience of on-set writers, hoping that they won’t have to make any last-minute rewrites.

Clearly the industry has no desire to learn from its mistakes. In 2007, countless shows operated in the same way with a no-writer sprint to the finish line and many of those shows were all unsuccessful.

Whew chile, this may take awhile!

So, take your time and revisit some of the best and worst TV moments that came from the 2007 Writer’s Strike below:

