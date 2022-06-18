Cathy Hughes Gets Inducted Into The Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame [Photos]

Congrats to our founder, Cathy Hughes for the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame Foundational Induction! Alongside the induction for Ms.Hughes were several successful black entertainers such as, and many more!

The Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame’s 2022 Black Music Month Ceremony was held on Saturday, June 18th in association with The Home Depot Backyard’s annual Summer Movie Series & Juneteenth Celebration event.

As if that wasn’t enough Black Excellence, the city of Atlanta gave the Black Music and Entertainment Walk Of Fame its own Highway! Check out this moment as well as Ms. Hughes’s induction below!

