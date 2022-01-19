Celebrities React To Andre Leon Talley’s Death

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Tuesday evening, the fashion world took a severe blow with the news of former Vogue editor Andre Leon Talley’s death . The journalist, stylist, creative director, and editor-at-large of Vogue magazine leaves a legacy behind that will inspire others far beyond our current generation. Lending 48 years to the fashion industry, Talley has witnessed and been a part of the change in the industry.

Since his death, friends, fans, and supporters of the fashion pillar took to Instagram to express their condolences. Talley lived a long, complete, and meaningful life. He spent time advising the Obama’s on fashion, served as a judge on America’s Next Top Model, became a New York Times Best Selling Author, and advocated for diversity in the fashion industry.

Talley’s peers are honoring him with heartfelt messages, as they reflect on the man who made major cultural contributions to the fashion game. Take a look at the celebrity reaction to the death of a legend.

