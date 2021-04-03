DMX Reportedly Still On Life Support Following Suspected Overdose, Heart Attack’: Report

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

DMX is reportedly still on life support Saturday night after his attorney Murray Richman, who earlier in the evening said that the rapper was breathing on his own, claims he was given wrong information, Rolling Stone reports.

UPDATE: Saturday, April 3, 2021; 6:45 p.m. EST —

DMX is off of life support and breathing on his own, after earlier reports claimed that the iconic rapper was “in a vegetative state” following a suspected drug overdose and heart attack at his home.

Still, Murray Richman, an attorney for DMX, shared that his client remains in “grave condition,” PIX11 News reported Saturday.

”It would be disingenuous of me to suggest that I’m not a worried man at this particular point,” Richman admitted.

The attorney, who has reportedly worked with DMX for over 20 years, went on to speak about the importance of the Hip-Hop legend’s art.

“Earl Simmons, DMX, in my opinion, is one of the great poets of our time,” Richman said with conviction. “And what he had to say, if people bothered to listen, and they could overcome their hostility to rap, [they] would learn a great deal.”

EARLIER:

Prayers are needed for DMX. The Yonkers rapper and actor reportedly overdosed on Friday night (April 2) and is currently hospitalized in serious condition.

Details are sketchy so far but TMZ reports that he suffered an overdose, which apparently triggered a heart attack. Source says the overdoes occurred around 11pm in his home and that X was transported to a White Plains hospital where he is critical condition. The outlet’s “sources” have disparate takes on his condition that have yet to be confirmed.

DMX, born Earl Simmons, has had a long history of substance abuse, which he has been candid about in his music and interviews. Nevertheless, he has always battle back his demons, making him an artist beloved by many despite his personal and legal woes.

Back in July, X held his own in a Verzuz battle with Snoop Dogg where many, besides his most devout fans, initially thought he would be outmatched.

As news of his condition has been trickling out, his peers and fans have been offering their support on social media. Prayers up for Dark Man X.

This story is developing.

