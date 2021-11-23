Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

NBA ballers are more than just athletes. They are also fashion enthusiasts. But sometimes, they do put on some struggle fits that have us scratching our heads. Kyle Kuzma’s choice of sweater garnered a plethora of jokes from Twitter users and Kuzma’s NBA brethren.

Ahead of the Washington Wizards matchup with the Charlotte Hornets, Kuz, who is never afraid to push past fashion boundaries, showed up confidently rocking an oversized unisex pink sweater made by designer Raf Simons. This abomination is currently going for $1,491 on FarFetch.

Based on his look Kuzma thought he got a fit off, but many didn’t believe that was the case. In the comment section, Kuzma’s former Lakers teammates J.R. Smith and LeBron James voiced their displeasure with Kuz’s Raf sweater. “Man hellll nawwwwwww,” Smith wrote. “Ain’t no fucking way you wore that!!! . I’m not pressing the like button cause this is outrageous Kuz! ,” James commented.”

Kuzma did respond to James’ comment saying, “mannnnnnn Lmaoo that sh*t fire.” He also did get some support for his fit, WNBA superstar Liz Cambage wrote in the comment section, “he went and done did it .”

The love for Kuz’s “Pepto Bismol-colored” ridiculously sized sweater there because once the photo made its way onto Twitter, he was peppered with jokes. One account, @nba_paint, took the extra step of making the sweater bigger for every 25 likes the initial tweet received, ending the hilarious thread with Kuzma and his sweater replacing Godzilla in a scene from the 2014 film.

It was a hilarious night on Twitter with jokes about Kevin Durant’s ashy leg and Kuzma’s sweater flooding timelines.

LOL.

You can peep more jokes in the gallery below.

Photo: Michael Reaves / Getty

LeBron James & Twitter Clown Kyle Kuzma’s Oversized Raf Simons Sweater was originally published on cassiuslife.com