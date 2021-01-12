In the words of Meek Mill, “I got Lori Harvey on my Wishlist, that’s the only thing I want for Christmas“. It is safe to say a few Christmas seasons have passed without Meek’s wishes to Santa being granted. Lori Harvey has made it official with her new boo Michael B. Jordan after posting a collage of pictures of the new couple boo’d up. Hours after the social posts from Lori & Michael was a cryptic Tweet from the Philly rapper saying, “You f#%*g her … I get money wit her I’m cool wit that ”
You f#%*g her … I get money wit her I’m cool wit that ….
— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 11, 2021
The question is, was Meek Milly talking about Lori?! Philly Twitter did NOT waste any time giving Meek Mill a hard time.
Lori Harvey & Michael B. Jordan Go Public, Philly Twitter Starts Bidding On Meek Mill was originally published on rnbphilly.com
1.
Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan: 👫🏾— ROTY (@cammrapswell) January 12, 2021
Meek Mill: pic.twitter.com/TytA9QC7ng
2.
📍😂😣 Am I the only one who still laughing cause this nigga meek mill said he got Lori Harvey on his Wishlist? My nigggaaass you’re an adorable goofy goober yea. pic.twitter.com/4aYmkvD7tl— Lourdess.Love (@Lourdess__love) January 12, 2021
3.
I ain’t kno who Lori Harvey was till @MeekMill mentioned her lol no kizzy— No Nutz No Glory💰 (@2Livin_Legend3) January 12, 2021
4.
Lori Harvey will date Meekenson before she date Meek Mill. 😂🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/aISpVmVg6U— Talk-iSh Podcast🇭🇹 (@TalkishPod) January 11, 2021
5.
Lori Harvey dating everyone but meek mill. And he’s the one who had her on his wish list— أحب نفسك أولا 🇵🇷 (@BabyFaceRay__) January 11, 2021
6.
Lori Harvey owe @MeekMill a nice lil stipend 🥴— 2™ (@Uknowdey) January 11, 2021
7.
Meek Mill is really the where’s my hug nigga when it comes to Lori Harvey— sad eagles fan😔 || thread merchant😃 (@mair2x) January 11, 2021
8.
Meek Mill: “...I got Lori Harvey on my wishlist, that’s the only thing I want for Christmas”— sara lee (@saralee16806837) January 11, 2021
Michael B Jordan: pic.twitter.com/GdSBL7zvWK
9.
10.
Bare ke Meek Mill watching Lori Harvey date everyone expect him after he said I got Lori Harvey on my wish list https://t.co/FP9dwHgmRl pic.twitter.com/UkMr1oXbdZ— Stuwie (@ceo_stuwie) January 11, 2021