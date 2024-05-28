Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

MLB To Integrate Negro Leagues Statistics into Record Books, Josh Gibson Stands Out

In a groundbreaking move set to take place on Wednesday, Major League Baseball (MLB) will officially incorporate the statistics from the Negro Leagues into its historical records.

This decision marks a significant and long-overdue recognition of the immense talent and contributions of players from the Negro Leagues era, shaping a more inclusive narrative of baseball history.

Why is MLB officially incorporating Negro Leagues stats into records?

“We are proud that the official historical record now includes the players of the Negro Leagues,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement to Yahoo. “This initiative is focused on ensuring that future generations of fans have access to the statistics and milestones of all those who made the Negro Leagues possible. Their accomplishments on the field will be a gateway to broader learning about this triumph in American history and the path that led to Jackie Robinson’s 1947 Dodger debut.”

With the changes, legendary baseball player, Josh Gibson, will now be the MLB’s new single season leader and all-time leader in:

Batting average (.466 in 1943)

Slugging percentage (.974 in 1937)

OPS (1.474 in 1937)

“When you hear Josh Gibson’s name now, it’s not just that he was the greatest player in the Negro Leagues,’’ Sean Gibson, Gibson’s great grandson, told USA TODAY, “but one of the greatest of all-time. These aren’t just Negro League stats. They’re major-league baseball stats.”

Gibson played for three Negro League teams (1930-46):

Memphis Red Sox

Pittsburgh Crawfords

Homestead Grays

Some of Josh Gibson’s stats and accomplishments that stand out:

166 home runs in 602 games

He was a 12-time All-Star

Widely considered one of the greatest catchers in the history of the game

Second Negro Leagues player inducted into the Hall of Fame, joining Satchel Paige.

The integration of Negro Leagues’ statistics into Major League Baseball’s historical records on Wednesday is not just a statistical update; it is a profound acknowledgment of the legacy and impact of black baseball players throughout history.

This momentous occasion serves as a testament to the resilience and talent of those who paved the way for a more inclusive and diverse future in the sport.

