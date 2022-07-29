Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Nothing gives your beauty beat the ultimate finishing touch like a gorgeous lipstick. This makeup essential calls attention to the shape of your pout while giving your beauty look extra pizzazz. It’s basically a win-win! So, it’s no surprise that beauty lovers make it a point to stock up on many shades of lipstick — from irresistible nudes to signature reds. And

National Lipstick Day

, July 29, 2022, is the perfect way to give your collection a proper overhaul.

It’s no secret that lipstick is one of the most universal makeup items created. This beauty essential boasts a plethora of shades and color ranges crafted to suit all skin tones. That said, plenty of brands are getting in on the fun and celebrating the makeup world’s most popular item on the market. Beauty lovers can expect to enjoy various deals from brands offering lipsticks, lip glosses, lip balms, and more.

Not to mention, beauty lovers know that not all lipstick brands are created equal. Some beauty brands are notorious for creating lipstick formulas that aren’t brown-girl friendly. So, filling your collection with the best picks from Black-owned beauty brands would be wise. And, of course, we’re here to steer you in the right direction.

RELATED ARTICLES: HelloBeautiful Staff Share Their Favorite Lipsticks On National Lipstick Day

We’ve compiled 10 of our favorite Black makeup brands that you simply must shop. We’ve covered all the bases, from beautiful red lippies to ultra-glossy essentials that’ll give you the perfect pout. Grab your credit card, stretch your hands, and get ready to shop for your favorite essentials.

Happy National Lipstick Day!

National Lipstick Day: 10 Black-Owned Beauty Brands To Shop was originally published on hellobeautiful.com