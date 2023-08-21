Magic 95.5 FM
Listen Live
Obituaries

On This Day August 21, 2007: Talib Kweli Released His Third Studio Album Eardrum

Published on August 21, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Global Citizen Hosts 'Show Up and Vote' Concert in Orlando, Florida

Source: John Parra / Getty

Talib Kweli’s third studio album, “Eardrum”, dropped on August 21, 2007, and marked a huge shift in his career. The album continued his tradition of blending deep lyrics with creative beats, showing off his style which kept evolving. “Eardrum” brought a new diverse range of production, including contributions from Kanye West, will.i.am, Hi-Tek, & many other famous producers.

The album dove into a variety of topics, from personal to social conflicts. Tracks like “Hot Thing” and “Listen!!!” displayed Kweli’s complex rhymes and reflective storytelling. “Eardrum” featured collaborations with artists such as Norah Jones and Sizzla, showing that Kweli can dive into cross-genre collabs.

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2003 - Indio CA

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

Black Star In Concert - New York, NY

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

The album tackled issues like political unrest, consumerism, and the media’s influence on society. With tracks like “More or Less” and “Say Something,” Kweli continued to use his music as a vehicle to critique what needed to be called out. 

 

Check out some of the album below!

READ MORE

Talib Kweli & Diamond D Team Up For “Gotham” Album

Talib Kweli Issues Statement After Wife Files For Divorce

 

On This Day August 21, 2007: Talib Kweli Released His Third Studio Album Eardrum  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close