CLOSE
Cbus
HomeCbus

Columbus Student Arrested After Bringing Loaded Gun to School

Waki Malik Bryant

Source: Columbus Divsion of Police / Columbus Divsion of Police

 

 

A school safety and security officer at Marion-Franklin High School was alerted Wednesday morning that someone was smoking marijuana in a school bathroom.  Upon entering the area just outside of a bathroom the officer stopped Waki Malik Bryant, a student, and searched his backpack.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

In the backpack, the officer found waist pack with a loaded magazine, handgun, marijuana and a digital scale.  Columbus Police was called and Bryant was arrested and charged with carrying concealed weapons and conveying a deadly weapon in a school zone.

TRENDING STORY: How to Get a Marijuana Card in Ohio

source

Party In the USA: Every Place You Can Legally Smoke Weed In America
9 photos

 

The Latest:

Columbus Ohio , gun , marijuana , school

Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close