CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Lil Kim Unveils New Album Tracklisting!

2016 VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens

Source: Andrew Toth / Getty

You Wanna Rumble Wit the Bee, Huh? The Queen is back. Raptress Lil Kim is about to drop a new album, this will be her first effort in fourteen years and her fans can’t wait.

Atlanta's 107.9 Hip Hop Radio Station's Birthday Bash With Chris Brown And Keri Hilson

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

According to Rap-Up, there will be a few features on her new album titled, “9”. The record features nine tracks and has guest appearances from City GirlsO.T. Genasis, Rick RossMusiq Soulchild, and Rich the Kid.

Check out the tracklist below:

1. “Pray for Me” (feat. Rick Ross & Musiq Soulchild)

2. “Bag”

3. “Catch My Wave” (feat. Rich The Kid)

4. “Go Awff”

5. “Too Bad”

6. “You Are Not Alone”

7. “Found You” (feat. O.T. Genasis & City Girls)

8. “Auto Blanco”

9. “Jet Fuel”

 

album , lil' kim , Magic 955 , new , tracklist

Also On Magic 95.5 FM:
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close