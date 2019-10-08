COLUMBUS: Early Voting Begins Today!

November 5th, general election day is not too far away. Today, (October 8th) early in-person voting and absentee voting begins right here in Franklin County.

According to NBC4i.com, the Franklin County Board of Elections Director, Edward Leonard, said the board has received more than 4,600 absentee ballot applications, and those ballots will be sent to voters, beginning tomorrow. Leonard also felt the benefits are great because you never know what could happen to prevent you from being able to vote on November 5th.

In-person early voting will take place at the Board of Elections which is located at 1700 Morse Road.

The hours for early voting are as follows:

Weekdays, Tuesday, Oct. 8 to Friday, Oct. 25 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Weekdays, Monday, Oct. 28 to Friday, Nov. 1 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 3 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Absentee ballots can be requested online or by calling the Board of Elections at (614) 525-3470. Click Here for more info.

