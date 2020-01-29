CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

PETA Says You’re Walking Your Dog Wrong!!

rodigga dog dogs

Source: rodigga dog dogs / rodigga dog dogs

Who knew that there was a certain way you should be walking your dog and that you may have possibly been doing it wrong all of these years? Peta knew, and they want you to know how to properly take your pooch out for his daily excursions.

Joe's Dogs - Radio Now 100.9

Source: Station Provided/Radio One / Radio Now 100.9

According to Fox.com,  PETA founder and president Ingrid Newkirk says pet owners are most likely rushing their pooches when walking them. She explains, “It’s their walk, you know? That’s a very special occasion for a dog, to be outside and to smell and to look. They don’t want to be stuck in a room all day with their legs crossed, hoping to go outside. It’s more than a bathroom break, it’s an excursion.”

Newkirk added that you should allow your dog to sniff as much as it wants, you shouldn’t drag the animal along, and let the dog lead the way. She also advises dog walkers to stay off their phones and be present with their pet during the walk, and also to get their pet a harness, rather than a collar.

Will you walk your dog differently now?

National Dog Day
15 photos
Dog , Magic 955 , peta , walking , wrong

Unsung Cruise
unsung cruise 2020 ads
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close