L.A. County Sheriffs Point Guns at Three Black Teens as Bystander Informs ‘They’re the Victims’:

There is a new and disturbing video that has gone viral! L.A. County sheriffs are seen pointing guns at the three black teenagers that they were called to help. They kept their guns drawn on the teens even after witnesses and bystanders told them that the boys were the actual victims. Check out the footage below:

The mother of one of the boys, Tammi Collins, posted the video to instagram with the caption reading, “How will I help my son recover from this.

I wanted to share what happened to my son yesterday in SCV when he was with a couple of friends sitting at a bus stop headed home. He was attacked by a gentleman (homeless guy) who approached them and first asked them if they had any crack then tried to take their things. The guy became so aggressive that he took his shirt off pulled out a knife and whip them tried to stabbed them. His friends only had their skate boards to cover them from the knife and whip so they held it out to keep distance from this guy. Several bystanders including the restaurant manager of Buffalo Wild wings called the police to get help for the boys but “One” caller called the police and reported two black guys are attacking a homeless guy. This is how the police responded. This is something my son and his friends will never forget. I’m still wonder how will I ever help my son recover from this traumatic experience. Please pray for my family. Please Share to protect our kids!!!

According to TMZ, the deputies arrived to the scene and pointed their weapons at the kids. Bystanders explained to the cops that the kids were the victims, but they kept their guns drawn. The kids were detained and after deputies spoke with them and witnesses, they were released and no arrests were made.

