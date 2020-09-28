CLOSE
FDA Warns Parents Against TikTok “Benadryl Challenge” Craze

Hey Parents!!! Have your kids told you about this new “Benadryl Challenge” that they have been partaking in on Tik Tok? Of course, they haven’t! The FDA is warning everyone about the dangers of this challenge.

 

According to the FDA, there is yet another new teen craze on TikTok—this time with dangerous, potentially deadly effects. The trend encourages viewers to take large doses of the antihistamine, which is said to induce hallucinations; but the actual side effects of this include serious heart problems, seizures, coma, or even death.

On its website, the FDA said it is investigating reports and conducting a review to determine if additional cases have been reported.

