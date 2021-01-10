Columbus: Letha Pugh, the owner of Bake Me Happy, a black-owned gluten-free bakery in Merion Village, made the decision to close her bakery in Merion Village after racist and violent threats were made via telephone.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The first call came in around 9 am on Sunday, January 10th. The unknown caller said, “We are going to do this and this to you and F you, you N-word.” Pugh called one of the numbers back after a second threatening call and was greeted with profanity and more racial slurs such as the N-word.
Pugh decided that it was better to close the bakery for the day to ensure the safety of everyone and posted this message on Instagram.
Columbus Police have been contacted and the bakery will open again Tuesday for business.
The Latest:
- The HistoryMakers Celebrates 20 years Of African American Leadership
- Columbus: Blacked Owned Bakery Closed After Racially Driven Threats
- Sex and the City is Coming Back!
- Prelude To Greatness?: LaMelo Ball Becomes The Youngest NBA Player Ever To Record A Triple-Double
- How Did Janet Jackson Postponed Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis’ Debut Album? [Listen]
- Cincinnati sending Police to assist with inauguration
- White Florida Man Who Allegedly Paraded With Nancy Pelosi’s Lectern Arrested
- 5 Times Mary J. Blige Did It For The Culture
- Twitter Finally Pulls the Plug on Trump’s Account
- Donald Trump’s Twitter Page Suspended Permanently
- Porsha Williams Explains Why She Got Pregnant By Dennis McKinley And People Are Not Impressed