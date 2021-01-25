Check Out ‘The 7 Types of Rest’ That Humans Need…

We always talk about getting enough sleep. But a new article on Ted.com says there are actually SEVEN different types of rest we need.
According to Ted.com, here are all seven, and what they mean . . .
- Physical rest, either passive or active. Passive includes sleeping or napping. Active means things like getting a massage, doing yoga, meditating, or just laying around.
- Mental rest. Letting your brain take a break is important too, especially if you work long hours. Ideally, you should take a mini-break every 20 minutes
- Sensory rest. We’re constantly looking at screens now. So extended breaks are important. Especially after dinner and before bed.
- Creative rest. It’s kind of like mental rest, but even more focused on taking a break from problem-solving and brainstorming.
- Emotional rest. It means separating yourself from things that make you feel emotionally overwhelmed. Including friends and family.
- Social rest. It doesn’t just mean taking breaks from being social . . . which 2020 already handled for us pretty well. It also means leaning on the positive and supportive people in your life, and spending less time on the negative, destructive ones.
- Spiritual rest. No matter how you do it, it’s about finding a way to feel a larger sense of belonging, love, acceptance, and purpose.
For more details, click here.
Also On Magic 95.5 FM: