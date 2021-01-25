Check Out ‘The 7 Types of Rest’ That Humans Need…

We always talk about getting enough sleep. But a new article on Ted.com says there are actually SEVEN different types of rest we need.

According to Ted.com, here are all seven, and what they mean . . .

Physical rest, either passive or active. Passive includes sleeping or napping. Active means things like getting a massage, doing yoga, meditating, or just laying around. Mental rest. Letting your brain take a break is important too, especially if you work long hours. Ideally, you should take a mini-break every 20 minutes Sensory rest. We’re constantly looking at screens now. So extended breaks are important. Especially after dinner and before bed. Creative rest. It’s kind of like mental rest, but even more focused on taking a break from problem-solving and brainstorming. Emotional rest. It means separating yourself from things that make you feel emotionally overwhelmed. Including friends and family. Social rest. It doesn’t just mean taking breaks from being social . . . which 2020 already handled for us pretty well. It also means leaning on the positive and supportive people in your life, and spending less time on the negative, destructive ones. Spiritual rest. No matter how you do it, it’s about finding a way to feel a larger sense of belonging, love, acceptance, and purpose.

