Meet 2021 Future History Maker Winner: Kendall White

Meet 2021 Future History Maker Winner, Kendall White!

Kendall White is a native of Cincinnati yet graduate of Ohio Dominican University with a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice. He has used education to lead and serve his peers as recipient of the “Outstanding Leader” Award 2017-2018, using his influence to collect 1,200 books for the Ronald McDonald House. He is committed to fighting injustices in our community; Kendall has served with numerous organizations such as Columbus Urban League Young Professionals, Central Ohio Young Black Democrats and more. Proud member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., Kendall is currently a Management Analyst for Franklin County Department of Job and Family Services.

TUNE IN Tuesday, February 23rd at 6:30p on Facebook Live or YouTube to our Future History Makers celebration where Kendall White will be honored!

01.31.21
