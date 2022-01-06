According to NBC4i, a Columbus man has been sentenced to over 18 years in prison for robbing two auto parts stores at gunpoint.
Craishon Russell, 32, was sentenced Thursday in federal court, said Kenneth Parker, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio. Russell had pleaded guilty to robbery and a firearms charge.
According to court documents, on June 5, 2019, Russell robbed an AutoZone on East Main Street in Reynoldsburg, getting away with $1,400 in cash. Ten days later, he robbed an O’Reilly Auto Parts store in Canal Winchester.
Employees at each store described tattoos that matched Russell.
For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/columbus/columbus-man-sent-to-prison-for-18-years-after-robbing-two-auto-parts-stores/
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Columbus man sent to prison for 18 years after robbing two auto parts stores
- Thayer Munford pens farewell thank you letter to Buckeye nation
- Ohio school COVID cases top 130,000 as number
- Police seek public’s help solving Columbus’ first homicide of 2022
- Meet Suni Lee’s Boyfriend Jaylin Smith–Some Of Her Fans Are Angry He’s Black
- Ohio State Football Team Staffer Used A Photo Of Trayvon Martin To Enforce Team’s ‘No Hoodie’ Rule
- #LetUsPray: A Beauty Brand Claims That 6-Month Sew-Ins Are Safe And I’m Heated
- Length Check: Sha’Carri Richardson Flaunts A Head Full Of Natural Hair On Her Instagram Stories
- Brandy Serves Looks And Confidence In A Hot Pink Aliette Suit
- Tragic Philly House Fire: How to Help the Victims & Families