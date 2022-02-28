Arnold Sports Festival returns in full force

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, The Arnold Sports Festival returns to Columbus this week with its first full show since 2019.

Thousands of athletes and spectators from around the world are expected to visit central Ohio over the four-day, multi-sport event.

Organizers said the 34th annual Arnold Classic will look much like fans remember in 2019. In addition to more than 60 sporting events, spectators can also visit the Arnold Expo at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

