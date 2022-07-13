CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Columbus residents in a Far East Side neighborhood are making it clear: They do not want a proposed apartment complex to come to the area.
The development would be built at 198 McNaughten Road. The developer wants to turn the location into a 296-unit apartment complex, with neighbors concerned the road wouldn’t be able to handle the added traffic.
“We just don’t need another accident there,” one resident said at Tuesday’s area commission meeting. “You put more cars on an already crowded road, there’s going to be accidents. No one can say there won’t be.”
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Neighbors rally against Far East Columbus apartment development
- Paging Dr. Campbell! Naomi Receives A Honorary Doctorate In Fashion
- Justice Department Launches Reproductive Rights Task Force In Abortion Aftermath
- Inquest Jury Upholds Fatal 2017 Shooting Of Pregnant Black Woman By Seattle Police As Justified
- Gary’s Tea: Martha Stewart Says She Would Date Her Friends’ Husbands If They Were Dead [WATCH]
- Fairfax Cops Busted For Aiming Guns At ‘Juvenile’ Filming Arrest In Virginia Viral Video: ‘You Have A Weapon’
- ‘Abbot Elementary’ Actress Qunita Brunson Makes History As The First Black Woman To Receive Three Emmy Nominations
- Front Page News: Pregnant Texas Woman Says Unborn Baby Should Count As A Passenger In HOV Lane
- Alabama Judge Approves Consent Order In Madison County School District Desegregation Case
- Kanye West Fuels Nicki Minaj Beef With An Instagram Unfollow