Where to Find Carryout Thanksgiving Meals in Central Ohio

Source: DragonImages / Getty Columbus has a wide range of Thanksgiving carryout options this year, from chef-prepared full meals to barbecue spreads, Italian dinner boxes, and heat-and-serve feasts. Here’s a straightforward guide to help you plan your holiday meal: RELATED: Where to Get Food Help in Central Ohio Cameron Mitchell Premier Events

Offering a Thanksgiving in a Box meal for 10, along with additional à la carte holiday dishes. Orders due Nov. 5. Winn Winn Cafe

Known for elevated twists on classics. Sides include dressing balls, balsamic Brussels sprouts, and honey-glazed carrots. Littleton’s Market

A full Thanksgiving menu including turkey, traditional sides, and holiday specialty items such as a caviar kit.

Metsi’s Italian

Thanksgiving Dinner Boxes serving 4-8 or 8-12. Guests select their group size and Metsi’s handles the rest. Freedom a la Cart

Fresh, flavorful catering that supports survivors of human trafficking. Requires 72-hour notice and a $100 minimum. Love Food & Drink? Get more! Join the Magic 95.5 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Ray Ray’s Hog Pit

James Beard–nominated barbecue offering brisket, jerk chicken, and sides. Order at least two days ahead.

Bleu and Fig

Offers snack boards, desserts, and full holiday food packages based on group size and needs. Bob Evans

Farmhouse Feasts with turkey, ham, or pot roast, plus sides and desserts. Meals serve 4 to up to 10 guests. Also offering family-size sides, pies, and a hot ready-to-eat family meal. Eddie Merlot’s

Take-home Thanksgiving feasts for 5 or 10. Also serving a full dine-in turkey dinner for $50 per guest and a $25 kids’ menu.

City Barbeque

Holiday BBQ meals with turkey and classic sides. Feasts start at $8 per person. Ray Ray’s (Multiple Locations)

Smoked turkey, pit ham, ribs, and sides. Pre-order by Nov. 23; pickup on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Walk-up orders available in limited quantities. Texas de Brazil

Roasted turkey and Italian sausage stuffing, packaged and ready to reheat. Serves up to 10 starting at $175. Pickup Nov. 26.

Logan’s Roadhouse

Prime Rib Roadhouse Feasts available for pre-order starting Oct. 27. Serves 6-8 and includes multiple entrée options. The Berwick

Full meals for 2–25 people, plus à la carte entrées, sides, and desserts. Pickup Nov. 25–27. Orders due Nov. 18. Buca di Beppo

Hot or cold Thanksgiving meals for 3-6 people or party pans for 10-20. Order by Nov. 26 for 10% off. Pickup available Nov. 17–27.

Columbus Fish Market

Holiday dinner to-go for four. Order by Nov. 23 for Thanksgiving Day pickup 9–11 a.m. Dine-in option also available. Cooper’s Hawk Winery

Heat-and-serve meal for six for $199.99 including turkey, stuffing, vegetables, potatoes, and dessert. Order by Nov. 22; pickup Nov. 27–28. Cracker Barrel

Heat ’n Serve meals for 4–6 or 8–10. Pickup available Nov. 23–Dec. 1. Pickup on Nov. 25 or 26 includes a bonus gift card.

J. Gilbert’s

Thanksgiving Kits serving six for $225 with step-by-step reheating instructions. Mimi’s Café

Take-home feast serving 8–10 for $189.99, plus sides-only and dessert options. Mitchell’s Steakhouse

Thanksgiving Feast To-Go serving 4–6 for $125. Must pre-order by Nov. 24 for Nov. 27 pickup. Mitchell’s Ocean Club

“Everything but the Turkey” sides package serving 4–6 for $155. Order by Nov. 21 for Nov. 26 pickup.