Robyn Simone Talks with Founder of Uplift Her, Dr. Pamela Gregory

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Robyn Simone talks with Dr. Pamela Gregory, founder of Uplift Her and CEO of the National Center for Urban Solutions Corporation, about the return of the Uplift Her Wellness Experience.



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Taking place June 24th at the Greater Columbus Convention Center, this free event is designed to empower women, especially women of color, to prioritize their health, wellness, self-care, and future. Under the theme “Choose You,” attendees will have access to free health screenings, mental health resources, financial literacy education, legal services, beauty and self-care experiences, and inspiring conversations, including a special fireside chat with actress and entrepreneur Meagan Good.

Dr. Gregory joins us to discuss the impact of Uplift Her and why it’s so important for women to invest in themselves and their overall well-being. And a special performance from R&B singer Raheem DeVaughn.



