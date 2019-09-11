When it’s Rihanna, there is no doubt that you need to show up in style. The Bajan beauty presented her latest Savage X Fenty collection and her red carpet was as star studded and fashionable as the runway. Everyone from celebs to the top models in the game were in attendance to support the mogul. There were sexy looks with Normani giving us thigh high boots kept up by her garter belt to Monica wearing leather shorts and fishnets. We couldn’t get over the fashion and it was just the red carpet! Check out our favorite fashion and beauty looks.
#NYFWNOIR: If You Thought The Runway Was Popping At Savage X Fenty, You Have To Check Out The Arrivals was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. RIHANNASource:Getty
The Queen herself stunned in silver!
2. RIHANNASource:Getty
She also performed at her show in this black number.
3. MONICASource:Getty
Monica serves a smokey eye and blood red lip for the Savage x Fenty show.
4. MONICASource:Getty
Monica served in leather shorts and fishnet tights.
5. SLICK WOODSSource:Getty
Model Slick Woods gives us a winged cateye.
6. SLICK WOODSSource:Getty
Slick Woods arrives in a see through green jumpsuit with one arm and poses on the runway.
7. NORMANISource:Getty
Normani gives us a clean beauty look with a subdued brown smokey eye for the Savage x Fenty show.
8. NORMANISource:Getty
Normani is showing her animalistic side in this bodice paired with thigh high boots and a zebra jacket.
9. HALIMA ADENSource:Getty
Model Halima Aden serves us on trend green eyeliner and a beautiful smile while walking the carpet at Savage x Fenty.
10. HALIMA ADENSource:Getty
This woven patterned suit is goals.
11. DASCHA POLANCOSource:Getty
Dascha Polanco gives us coral eyes with diamond studs – we see you girl!
12. DASCHA POLANCOSource:Getty
Trench coat fashion.
13. CHANEL IMANSource:Getty
Chanel Iman is serving a natural look complimented by a pregnancy glow.
14. CHANEL IMANSource:Getty
This double breasted pea green suit is super cute on the pregnant model.
15. JOAN SMALLSSource:Getty
Model Joan Smalls gives us a pop of purple that makes her brown eyes stand out.
16. JOAN SMALLSSource:Getty
Model Joan smalls shows off her gams in a mini velvet dress.