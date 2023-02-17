Sergio Hudson Reminds Us Who The Original ‘It’ Girls Are With His 2023 Collection At NYFW

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

In front of a packed audience filled with excited fashion lovers, big-name celebrities, on-air TV talent, and viral TikTokers,presented his 2023 ready-to-wear Collection 11 on February 12 at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week (NYFW). The collection continued his ode to the ‘90s with showstopping suits, bright colors, and expert tailoring. The crowd gushed and was awed as each piece went down the runway.

Hudson’s newest collection reminded us of all the ‘It’ girls from our favorite ‘90s sitcoms in a modern way. Think Whitley Gilbert (Jasmine Guy) meets Issa Rae, Hillary Banks meets Lori Harvey, or Lisa Turtle meets Zendaya.

According to a press release, the inspiration for Collection 11 began with a mural Hudson spotted outside of his Los Angeles workroom with the message “Believe.” Working with the artist Jason Naylor, Hudson created a custom print that became the basis of the collection and its dynamic range of novelty fabrics and bold colors.

”This collection is more playful than ever before. I wanted to excite people and show more range while also still doing what I am known for,” said Hudson about the collection.

During the show, neon-colored looks including moto dresses, sophisticated trench coats, ruched mini and midi dresses, and coordinated suiting flourished down the runway. One look of note – a bright neon yellow suit – was worn by supermodel Veronica Webb, who rocked Hudson’s runway for the second time during Hudson’s show at NYFW.

There, dancing to the upbeat music and witnessing the runway was a star-studded audience and front row. Celebrity attendees spotted included Zerina Akers, Kendra Bailey, Tiffany Cross, Keli Goff, Kysre Gondrezick, Sunny Hostin, Shenielle Jones, Patina Miller, Joy Ann Reid, Kimora Lee Simmons, Savannah Smith, Claire Sulmers, and more.

