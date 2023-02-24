Street Style: Black Fashionistas Brought The Heat In These NYFW Streets

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

If you take a poll of New York Fashion Week attendees about one of their favorite parts of the event, they will probably say, “The street style.” And, I agree. The dress code is always “to slay,” “eat,” and “leave no crumbs.”

For five-plus days, the streets are packed with brilliant colors, original designs, the hottest kicks and boots, and styling details hardly imagined. In a way, it’s almost like every Instagram hashtag saved and Pinterest style idea board comes alive all at one time.

And, while “ooh” and “aah” (as attendees) about who we see slaying the streets during the week – as we did just between Feb 10 and 16 – we don’t always see these fashion killas reflected in published public galleries. This is a problem that needs to be addressed.

It’s not a matter of numbers or availability – each year the number of Black fashion attendees increases. Exponentially. It’s not a matter of style – Black fashion girlies are out and about each season taking up space. It’s not a matter of interest- street style by definition immediately allows us to see how trends may fit our bodies and individual tastes.

Black fashion girlies took over NYFW. Period.

Below you will find a gallery of some of our favorite looks – and celebrity sightings – from this season. Wearing a mix of show-stopping coats, sexy cutouts, daring animal prints, bold colors, and soft-life couture, there is no denying the slay. We love to see it.

