Meals With Matt: Jerk Chicken with Red Beans and Rice with Peas

  • Preparation: 2 h
  • Cook Time: 45 m

Ingredients

  • 6 chicken legs
  • 5 green onions
  • 1 tablespoon fresh chopped thyme
  • 2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar
  • 2 teaspoon ground allspice
  • 1 teaspoon nutmeg
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 2 scotch bonnet peppers (or to taste)
  • 1/3 cup soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1/4 cup vinegar
  • 1 onion
  • 1/2 cup orange juice
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 1 teaspoon grated ginger

Instructions

  1. * the meat should marinate for at least 2 hours, preferably overnight
  2. Place all ingredients in a blender or food processor and blend until it forms a sauce texture.
  3. Pour marinade over chicken in a ziplock bag and refrigerate for a min. 2 hours or preferably overnight.
  4. Remove chicken from marinade and place on foil-lined baking pan. Reserve extra marinade and set aside.
  5. Cook chicken skin side up for 40 min (or until 90% cooked) at 375°. Broil for last 5-8 minutes to brown top.
  6. Heat extra marinade on the stove top. Bring to a boil for 2 minutes (add water if necessary) then turn on low and simmer for 5-8 minutes. Serve on top or side of chicken.
NOTE:  IN THE VIDEO I USED A PREMADE MARINADE MIX THAT I REMIXED WITH CAYENE PEPPER AND HABENERO PEPPERS.  I ALSO MARINADED MY CHICKEN OVERNIGHT.    
Courtesy of The Sweet Escape  
