Meals With Matt: Jerk Chicken with Red Beans and Rice with Peas
Written By: Nia Noelle
Posted July 20, 2017
- Preparation: 2 h
- Cook Time: 45 m
Sign Up for our Newsletter
Close
Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.
Ingredients
- 6 chicken legs
- 5 green onions
- 1 tablespoon fresh chopped thyme
- 2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 2 teaspoon ground allspice
- 1 teaspoon nutmeg
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 2 scotch bonnet peppers (or to taste)
- 1/3 cup soy sauce
- 2 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1/4 cup vinegar
- 1 onion
- 1/2 cup orange juice
- 2 cloves garlic
- 1 teaspoon grated ginger
Instructions
- * the meat should marinate for at least 2 hours, preferably overnight
- Place all ingredients in a blender or food processor and blend until it forms a sauce texture.
- Pour marinade over chicken in a ziplock bag and refrigerate for a min. 2 hours or preferably overnight.
- Remove chicken from marinade and place on foil-lined baking pan. Reserve extra marinade and set aside.
- Cook chicken skin side up for 40 min (or until 90% cooked) at 375°. Broil for last 5-8 minutes to brown top.
- Heat extra marinade on the stove top. Bring to a boil for 2 minutes (add water if necessary) then turn on low and simmer for 5-8 minutes. Serve on top or side of chicken.
Related Stories: Meals with Matt: Salmon Croquettes and Grits Meals with Matt: Cast Iron Steaks with Smashed Potatoes and Brocolli Courtesy of The Sweet Escape
Also On Magic 95.5 FM: