The Best & Worst Cities for Singles!

Are You Willing to Relocate for Love? Here are the Cities You Should Check Out...

This has not been the best year for single people to get a date.  Some people are willing to relocate to cities that show more promise when it comes to the dating scene.  A new study ranked the 182 biggest cities in the U.S. from the best place for single people to the worst.

According to WalletHub, the rankings are based on 32 different factors including the percentage of single people . . . the gender ratio . . . the number of people using online dating . . . and the cost of things like dinner, drinks, entertainment, and rent.

 

And because it’s 2020, they also included the state’s coronavirus restrictions in the calculation . . . the fewer the regulations, the better the score.  That’s right:  Less regulation equals more dating opportunities.  It’s a difficult time to be single.

 

Anyway, based on all of that, the five best cities for singles are:  Madison, Wisconsin . . . Atlanta . . . Denver . . . Salt Lake City . . . and Columbia, South Carolina.

 

And the five worst cities are:  Glendale, California . . . Brownsville, Texas . . . Pembroke Pines, Florida . . . Warwick, Rhode Island . . . and Laredo, Texas

 

