According to NBC4i, Doctors say they are seeing and hearing about people who had contracted COVID-19 earlier in the pandemic who are getting it for a second or third time.
“When it comes to people getting COVID a second, or perhaps even a third time, clearly that can happen,” said Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, from OhioHealth. “I have seen that before in multiple patients.”
Dr. Mysheika Roberts, the Columbus Public Health commissioner, also said she has heard of and talked to individuals who had the virus multiple times.
“This is a virus and so when you get it, you get it,” Roberts said.
For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/people-can-get-sick-with-covid-several-times/
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- People can get sick with COVID-19 several times
- Lizzo Gives Us Hair Envy On The Season Premiere Of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’
- ‘BMF’ Actress Kash Doll Shares The First Photo Of Her Newborn Baby: ‘Call Me Crazy But I Think I’ve Found The Love Of My Life’
- Rihanna Allegedly Drops Ari Fletcher From Savage X Fenty Over Controversial Domestic Violence Comments
- Dream Doll Explains Why She’s Had 4 Butt Reductions: ‘I Wanted A More Natural Body’
- Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, And Dr. Wendy Osefo Bring ‘Real Housewives’ Glam To ‘Project Runway’
- Wendy Williams’ Son Shows Clip Of The Talk Show Host Eating & Looking Healthy In Bed
- 7 Schools In Cleveland Named After Slaveholders Will Officially Be Renamed
- The Three Men Who Murdered Ahmaud Arbery Get Life In Prison
- Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: Third day of 19,000+ cases