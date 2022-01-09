People can get sick with COVID-19 several times

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, Doctors say they are seeing and hearing about people who had contracted COVID-19 earlier in the pandemic who are getting it for a second or third time.

“When it comes to people getting COVID a second, or perhaps even a third time, clearly that can happen,” said Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, from OhioHealth. “I have seen that before in multiple patients.”

Dr. Mysheika Roberts, the Columbus Public Health commissioner, also said she has heard of and talked to individuals who had the virus multiple times.

“This is a virus and so when you get it, you get it,” Roberts said.

For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/people-can-get-sick-with-covid-several-times/

