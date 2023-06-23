Every city has its heralded hip-hop icons, and when it comes to Atlanta your list can’t be valid if it doesn’t include Goodie Mob.
RELATED: Ryan Cameron Uncensored: Xernona Clayton “Not Sure” If MLK Jr.’s Dream Is Still Possible
Currently on The F.O.R.C.E. Live Tour with LL Cool J, The Roots and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony just to name a few, Goodie Mob members Big Gipp, Khujo and T-Mo took some the time out of their schedules to check in with the big homie Ryan to reflect on how the tour’s been going so far. Based on the reactions they’ve been receiving from city to city, there may be hope for even bigger things to pop up from their camp.
Peep the full interview with Big Gipp, Khujo and T-Mo of Goodie Mob here on Ryan Uncensored below:
The post Ryan Cameron Uncensored: ‘GOAT Talk’ With Goodie Mob appeared first on Black America Web.
Ryan Cameron Uncensored: ‘GOAT Talk’ With Goodie Mob was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Jacky Oh Funeral Details Revealed As DC Young Fly Mourns ‘The Queen Of My Children’
-
Tragedy in Ohio: 2 Year Old Fatally Shoots His Pregnant Mother
-
Cleveland Rapper, Auntie Piggy is recovering from being shot multiple times
-
Ohio Mom Faces Murder, Left 1 Year Old Home While On Vacation
-
Anita Baker Drags Babyface & His Fans On Twitter Following Concert Debacle
-
Yandy Smith Shows Her Natural Hair On The ‘Gram While Serving Body In A Jumpsuit
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Famous Black People Who Have Died in 2022