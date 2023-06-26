Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know’ Cracks in the Putin Foundation — Election Workers Officially Cleared — Here We Go Again!

Sybil’s Birthday Shout Outs

Ariana Grande, 30

Derek Jeter, 49

Irv Gotti, 53

Mike Vick, 43

Shannon Sharpe, 55

King Bach, 35 (comedian + actor)

Aubrey Plaza, 39

Iman Shumpert, 33

Nick Offerman, 53

Jennette McCurdy, 31

1. Cracks in the Putin Foundation Source:Getty Cracks in the Putin Foundation What You Need to Know: The last 72 hours in Russia have been an interesting, some may say fascinating play of events in that country, that by all accounts, are events in a normal day within the Russian empire, chaotic, corrupt, and abrupt. But this goes beyond Russia, Ukraine, or even the U.S. Late Friday, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Russian mercenary organization, the Wagner Group, led a charge against Russian president Vladimir Putin, or in a description now familiar to Americans, an insurrection. Just as Putin launched full-scale attacks on Ukraine and other countries, the tables have turned as the Russian leader appears to be on the defense.

2. Georgia Election Workers Officially Cleared Source:Getty Georgia Election Workers Officially Cleared What You Need to Know: The Georgia State Election Board dismissed its years-long investigation into alleged misconduct by Fulton County election workers, Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, during that state’s 2020 presidential election. The end of this case is more than two years after then-President Donald Trump and his ally, Rudy Giuliani, repeatedly claimed the African American women were counting fake mail-in ballots at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The board found the claims against the women were “false and unsubstantiated.”

3. Unveiling The Invisible: Marti Hines Sheds Light On The Challenges of M.S. Source:Getty Unveiling The Invisible: Marti Hines Sheds Light On The Challenges of M.S. What You Need to Know: While she had experienced tingling sensations in her extremities a few weeks prior, Marti brushed it off as a temporary side effect of her recent travels. Little did she know that her life was about to change dramatically. On one fateful morning, she awoke to find her body partially paralyzed and instantly realized that something was seriously wrong. Hours of medical tests, examinations, and being rushed to a second hospital led to the revelation of several lesions on her brain and spinal cord through an MRI scan. This discovery was consistent with Multiple Sclerosis.

4. Here We Go Again! GA Police Department Used Black Men’s Photos For Shooting Targets Source:Getty Here We Go Again! GA Police Department Used Black Men’s Photos For Shooting Targets WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY COY MALONE

What You Need to Know: On June 17, the Villa Rica Police Department shared images on the department’s Facebook page showing that their shooting targets had photos of Black men. On June 20, the Villa Rica Police Department posted an apology on their Facebook page. Commentators quickly criticized the apology, asking why the targets featured Black men despite the package allegedly including multiple ethnicities. Dominique Conteh, the NAACP president of the Carroll County branch, posted a response to the department’s apology on Facebook, saying it “…displays a lack of sincerity, sensitivity toward minority residents and makes it abundantly clear that your department lacks the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion that all local officials should strive to participate in”. Conteh also said the NAACP is requesting a meeting with the department’s police chief, the Villa Rica mayor, the city manager, and the city councilwoman.